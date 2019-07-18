Pune civic body’s ‘public parking lots’ plan remains on paper

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which has approved a parking policy on public parking lots (and not on streets) two years ago remains on paper.

While on the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to ensure that the private vehicle owners park their vehicles only on the public parking lots has increased the fines levied on the citizens significantly.

Srinivas Bonala, additional city engineer, said, “It is true that the BMC has already implemented the changes in the parking fines, however, PMC has also made changes in the fine through a proposal which was also accepted by the general body meeting in the last month.”

“With this change, the fine for parking the vehicles in the no parking zone now ranges from Rs 2,000-Rs 20,000, pertaining to the vehicle parked in the no-parking zone,” he said.

According to PMC officials, these actions will be taken jointly by the city traffic police department along with the officials of the civic body.

In Mumbai, car owners will have to pay between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,100 and bikers will have to pay between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,300 for parking illegally within 500 metres of public parking lots (PPLs), according to the fines announced by BMC in its tariff card.

Dattatray Langhe, divisional encroachment officer, said, “While the general body has already passed the resolution of change in the fines to be levied on the vehicles if parked in no parking area, the fine details in regards to the implementation of the policy are currently worked upon.”

“Both the traffic police department and the encroachment cell will conduct meeting in this regards to decide the process of implementation of the scheme,” he said.

While the PMC officials are talking praises about the policy, Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said, “While the policy might ensure discipline among the citizens, however, it is our responsibility to provide them with alternative options.”

“It won’t serve the purpose unless we first create parking spaces and then implement such policies,” said Deshmukh.

According to Deshmukh, the traffic department had requested the PMC to create parking spaces in the city.

According to the new policy, four-wheelers will have to pay a higher amount for parking on the streets. Two-wheelers would also be charged as will vehicles parked through the night.

“Parking and halting (including autorickshaws) will be prohibited up to 20 metre ahead of a bus stop and 15 metre beyond the bus stop. It is also prohibited up to 10 metre on both sides of the entrance and exit gates of fire stations, electric supply sub-stations and hospitals,” said PMC officials requesting anonymity.

Parking policy for the city unlikely to be implemented soon

The new parking policy which was approved by the general body of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in early 2018 has still not transmuted into reality and is unlikely to be implemented before the state assembly elections to be held in September.

The PMC general body had approved the new parking policy, but on the condition that it would be implemented on a pilot basis on five roads. However, the decision on selecting the five roads has to be taken by the elected representatives, which has not been done so far.

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, said, “We have identified two roads in the city for the parking policy to be implemented on a pilot basis, while the identification of the remaining three roads is currently in progress.”

“This could only be done before the state assembly elections provided we arrive at a common consensus in selection of these five roads,” she added.

“Currently, Ghole road and the road from Shaniwarwada to Shaniwar peth are finalised for the implementation of the policy on the pilot basis,” she said.

According to Tilak, the civic body is facing problem in identifying the remaining three roads considering the opposition from various stakeholders.

She said, “We are finding it extremely difficult to select the three roads which is delaying the implementation of the policy. However, the work is underway and we are hopeful to complete the process in the next few months.”

As per the new parking policy, residents will need to pay the parking fee for two-wheelers as well as night charges. Minimum parking fee for two-wheelers is Rs 2 per hour and maximum Rs 4 per hour and four-wheeler’ minimum charges are Rs10 per hour and the maximum is Rs 20 per hour.

The city is divided into three zones and charges for each zone would be different.

No relief for Pune malls as HC refuses to stay PMC notice against parking charges

The Bombay high court (HC) has refused to grant interim stay on the implementation of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) notice to malls and shopping complexes which restrains them from collecting parking charges from visitors. The PMC, in its affidavit, informed the HC that at the time of construction, the malls had been given additional floor space index (FSI) for parking spaces, free of cost. This was done with the understanding that the malls would pass it on to the public, however, as the malls were commercially exploiting the benefit, the corporation had the jurisdiction to restrain them from collecting parking charges.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and Sandeep Shinde, while hearing a petition filed by a mall in Pune, was informed that the PMC had issued a notice in June, restraining the shopping centre from collecting parking charges from visitors. The notice had warned of penal action if the mall did not stop collecting the charges. The petitioner informed the court that since it had to maintain the parking lots and provide security measures, the cost of which was ₹16 lakh per month, it had to collect the amount through parking charges.

The petition further stated that as the mall is held privately, the corporation does not have a right to interfere in its functioning. It alleged that while malls had been restrained from collecting parking charges, the corporation, hospitals, cinema halls and educational institutions continued to collecting parking fees, hence the notice was arbitrary and should be set aside.

However, the PMC, through senior advocate Satish Talekar, opposed the contentions by filing an affidavit that stated that the malls had made parking into a business and were profiting from it. The affidavit pointed to the fact that the malls had been given additional FSI up to 35% without any charges for parking spaces. In light of these and other facts, the affidavit sought dismissal of the petition.

“This is a bold step by PMC to curb illegal profiteering by malls and shopping complexes and could become a precedent for all corporations to follow,” said Talekar.

