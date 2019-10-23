e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Pune coaching class owner held for molesting female student

The man was identified as Suryaprakash Pandurang Patil, a resident of Ujwal Paradiese in Ganesh Nahar, Dhayari, Pune

pune Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of a 15-year-old survivor girl.
The complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of a 15-year-old survivor girl.(PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
         

A teacher working at a private coaching center in Pune was remanded to police custody by a local court on Tuesday for sexual harassment of a minor pupil.

The man was identified as Suryaprakash Pandurang Patil, a resident of Ujwal Paradiese in Ganesh Nahar, Dhayari, Pune. The incident happened in the premise of a private coaching center in Sinhgad road.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of a 15-year-old survivor girl. The girl told her mother that Patil called her in his cabin on October 15 and asked for a “sweet hug” because he liked her, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Sinhagad road police station.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 16:49 IST

top news
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
40 lakh living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to be given ownership rights: Centre
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
From Kohli to Dhoni: Ganguly speaks after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
Ganguly repeats 65-yr-old unique feat after taking over as BCCI president
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Google claims ‘Quantum Supremacy’ with new Sycamore chip
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News