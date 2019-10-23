Pune coaching class owner held for molesting female student

pune

A teacher working at a private coaching center in Pune was remanded to police custody by a local court on Tuesday for sexual harassment of a minor pupil.

The man was identified as Suryaprakash Pandurang Patil, a resident of Ujwal Paradiese in Ganesh Nahar, Dhayari, Pune. The incident happened in the premise of a private coaching center in Sinhgad road.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of a 15-year-old survivor girl. The girl told her mother that Patil called her in his cabin on October 15 and asked for a “sweet hug” because he liked her, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Sinhagad road police station.

