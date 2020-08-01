e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out

Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out

Pune has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

pune Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, pune
The cases could be detected after the company decided to test close to 900 of its employees.
The cases could be detected after the company decided to test close to 900 of its employees.(ANI Photo/Representative)
         

A company located in the industrial area of Pune’s district’s Chakan has confirmed at least 76 Coved positive cases among its workers and the number could go even further, according to a health official quoted by a news agency on Saturday.

The development was reported on a day when the number of active coronavirus patients in Pune district rose to reach 46,345.

The high prevalence of disease in a single company premises could be revealed only because the company decided to test around 900 of its employees two days ago.

“So far it has received results of around 750 samples and at least 76 employees have been found to have contracted the infection,” Dr Baliram Gadave, Tehsil health officer of Khed was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read: Maharashtra adds 9,601 Covid-19 cases in day; tally at 4,31,719

Gadave said he visited the company on Saturday and gave them necessary instructions on containment of the disease.

It is not immediately clear if the administration has taken steps for contact tracing of affected employees and how many of the firm’s remaining employees may have to undergo isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has asked the firms in the Chakan MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area not to allow the employees who live in containment zones to report for work at present.

Also Read: PMC brings down containment zones in city to 75

The official quoted above said all firms in the area have been directed to check pulse oxygen saturation of every employee visiting the company premises. They have also been instructed to mandatorily test staff whose oxygen level is below 95 per cent.

The total count of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 4,31,719 on Saturday with 9,601 new Covid-19 cases and 322 new incidents of deaths reported over the past 24 hour period, according to the daily health bulletin released by the state government.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the pandemic with 20,749 active cases in Mumbai and 46,345 in Pune.

tags
top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In