Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:19 IST

A company located in the industrial area of Pune’s district’s Chakan has confirmed at least 76 Coved positive cases among its workers and the number could go even further, according to a health official quoted by a news agency on Saturday.

The development was reported on a day when the number of active coronavirus patients in Pune district rose to reach 46,345.

The high prevalence of disease in a single company premises could be revealed only because the company decided to test around 900 of its employees two days ago.

“So far it has received results of around 750 samples and at least 76 employees have been found to have contracted the infection,” Dr Baliram Gadave, Tehsil health officer of Khed was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gadave said he visited the company on Saturday and gave them necessary instructions on containment of the disease.

It is not immediately clear if the administration has taken steps for contact tracing of affected employees and how many of the firm’s remaining employees may have to undergo isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has asked the firms in the Chakan MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area not to allow the employees who live in containment zones to report for work at present.

The official quoted above said all firms in the area have been directed to check pulse oxygen saturation of every employee visiting the company premises. They have also been instructed to mandatorily test staff whose oxygen level is below 95 per cent.

The total count of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra reached 4,31,719 on Saturday with 9,601 new Covid-19 cases and 322 new incidents of deaths reported over the past 24 hour period, according to the daily health bulletin released by the state government.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the pandemic with 20,749 active cases in Mumbai and 46,345 in Pune.