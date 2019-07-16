Pune customs officials seize gold worth Rs 18 lakh from woman

The customs department seized 557.64 grammes of gold from a woman travelling to Pune from Goa. The gold was found to have been 24 carat quality with an estimated value of Rs 18,90,400, according to a statement issued by the customs department. The woman was identified as Usha Singh, who allegedly smuggled the gold, pressed into four biscuits, in her shoes.

“Four pieces of gold were wrapped in black adhesive tapes in three packets and concealed in the shoes by the passenger,” read a statement from the department. The gold pieces had a mark from metalor Singapore.

Singh was flying in to Pune on a SpiceJet flight on July 10. The flight started from Bangkok and landed in Kolkata, West Bengal. From Kolkata,the flight flew to Bengaluru and then to Goa before landing in Pune, according to the officials.

The customs officials believe that the woman collected the gold from the boiler of the front lavatory of the plane.

