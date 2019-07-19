Pune cyber police help refund ₹3.41cr to pvt company

The cyber crime police station officials of the city police crime branch helped refund ₹3.41 crore to SRC Chemicals, a private company, which was recently targeted with the ‘man in the middle fraud’ by cyber criminals.

Police inspector Jayram Paigude said that the finance department of SRC Chemicals Private Limited had transferred USD 1,66,276 on June 14 and USD 3,29,405 on June 18 to an account in the Banco Mercantil del Norte, a bank in Mexico.

Later, the officials realized that the email which mentioned the bank account number of the beneficiary is not from a genuine source.The employees of SRC, then, informed the cyber crime officials about the fraud

“We immediately contacted the bank and intermediaries involved in the transaction and froze the account which contained ₹3.41 crore in Indian rupees. People must always check the source of the email while transferring such big amount overseas via digital means," said Paigude.

Police officials said that such type of cyber attacks are called man in the middle attack in which cyber fraudsters create a dummy email and change the account number of the beneficiary in the email chain. As the victim fails to acknowledge the email source, the fraud beneficiary diverts the money to other bank accounts making it difficult to trace the transacted amount. "Business professionals should also cross check the beneficiary account number through a phone call when involved in a financial deal,” added Paigude.

Cyber crime officials said that companies should transfer huge amounts of money only after making a call to the beneficiaries and reconfirming their bank account number.

Companies must take strong steps to protect their email accounts to prevent them from being hacked.

The victims must immediately contact the police in case of online frauds and suspicion of creation of fake email ids by hackers.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 17:19 IST