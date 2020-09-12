Pune district collector forms committee to streamline oxygen supply to Covid-19 hospitals

pune

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:35 IST

Pune district administration formed a district-level committee on Saturday to streamline the supply of oxygen at Covid-19 hospitals.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister had instructed civic officials to form a committee after a series of complaints regarding the shortage of oxygen at Covid hospitals.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh formed the committee under the Disaster Management Act and Pandemic Act. District industry director, resident deputy collector, an officer from the food and drug administration and district health officer are part of this committee and they will monitor oxygen supply daily.

Deshmukh said, “We are receiving complaints from family members of patients about not getting oxygen supply at Covid-19 hospitals. Many critical patients require medical oxygen. The demand for medical oxygen is increasing daily in Pune city and rural parts.”

“The production of oxygen at manufacturing units is enough but the problem is the distribution network. Hence, there is a need to improve the supply network,” he said.

District medical officer has written letters to the government hospitals, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations and private hospitals. They will have to give the details of the daily need for oxygen and available stock with them. The district committee would monitor the oxygen supply for them and ensure that every hospital gets enough supply on time.

Regional transport office has been given the responsibility to monitor the movement of tankers carrying oxygen.

Guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday had taken a review meeting with the divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and other senior officers and instructed them to address the oxygen complaints. He had instructed the civic administration in the city to provide tankers transporting oxygen from factories to various hospitals with a beacon, like those carried by ambulances or police vehicles.

Members’ responsibility in the district-level committee

Resident collector- Coordination with collector office

Additional commissioner FDA- Coordination with manufacturing and packaging plant units

District industry centre manager- Increase of oxygen production

RTO- Tanker coordination and smooth traffic

District health officer- To coordinate with government, private and municipal corporations’ hospitals and review their daily demand