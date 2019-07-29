Pune District Junior Athletics Championship: Akshay Govardhan sprints towards glory

pune

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:38 IST

Two bronze medals at the Khelo India Youth Games in January and now two gold medals at the Pune District Junior Athletics Championship. Akshay Govardhan is an athlete to watch.

Govardhan, who clinched first gold medal of the meet on Saturday in the 200 metres, added one more gold to his name by winning the 400 metres in the under-18 category at the Shiv Chattrapati Balewadi sports complex on Sunday.

Krida Prabodhini athlete Govardhan took 50. 2 seconds to clinch the yellow metal ahead of Balram Dhoopsingh (50.9 seconds) and Shreyash Magar (52.4 seconds).

“I train at Krida Prabhodini under Mahesh Patil. I have been with this institution for three years. Over the years, I have trained under different coaches - Suresh Kakad, Gajanan Patil. Briefly, I was training at Baburao Sanas Ground for a few months under Sanjay Patankar and Sudhakar Memane at their club - Unique Sports Academy,” says Govardhan, whose 200m gold medal came in a timing of 22.3 seconds.

“Running in the rain was challenging, but it was fun at the same time. Our bodies would cool down faster than usual, but we had to make the most of it and that’s what I did. I have participated in the Federation Nationals as well as the School Nationals,” says Govardhan, who had won bronze medals in the 200m and 4x100m relay at Khelo India Youth Games.

In the under-16 boys 400 metres, Rajibul Haque of Army Sports Institute (ASI) clinched gold with a timing of 54.4 seconds. Haque defeated Shahu Bhoyar (55.1 sec) and Parmanand Masale (56.1 sec), who claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Bhoyar trains at Racing Fitness Club while Masale practices at Krida Prabodhini.

Only two teams compete

In the boys under-20 category 4x400metre relay only two teams -- Pune Athletics Club (PAC) and Track Fortune Club - competed for medals.

It was a fight for the top two places and Pune Athletics Club clinched the gold medal with a timing of 3 minutes 40.2 seconds, while Track Fortune Club settled for silver medal with a timings of 3:44.6 seconds.

Ram Wabale, Suraj Pawan, Abhishek Ubhe and Rohit Arora ran for PAC.

Results:

Boys: under-20, 4x400metre relay: 1. Pune Athletics Club (PAC) 3 minutes 40.2 seconds; 2. Track Fortune Club 3:44.6sec; 3. XX (Only two entries in the event)

under-18, 400 metre: 1. Akshay Govardhan 50.2 seconds; 2. Balram Dhoopsingh 50.9 sec; 3. Shreyash Magar 52.4 seconds

under-16, 400metre run: 1. Rajibul Haque 54.4 seconds; 2. Shahu Bhoyar 55.1 sec; 3. Parmanand Masale 56.1 seconds.

Girls: under-16, Medley relay: 1. Millennium English Medium School 2 minutes 31.0 seconds; 2. Deccan Gymkhana 2:31.1 sec; 3. Olympic Sports Club 2:35.2 sec

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 16:38 IST