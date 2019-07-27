Pune District Junior Athletics Championship: No video for social media

In an era where youngsters and the ‘gram are two sides of the same phone, athletes participating in the Pune District Junior Athletics Championship, which opened on Friday at Balewadi, have mobiles on record for a different reason.

Friends of athletes are specifically present at the stadium, mobiles on record mode and aimed at the track.

“It is not for sharing on social media accounts. I told my friend to record my second attempt of the long jump finals and the third attempt. Watching these videos helps me analyse myself,” says Saurabh Gogawale, who won the bronze in the under-20 long jump.

Gogawale’s best attempt was 6.23 metres. His first and third attempt was not counted due to foul jump on both occasions.

“Whenever I get to shoot my event I do it. It clears the idea in my mind about how I am performing,” adds Gogawale, who trains at the Pune Athletics Club, Baburao Sanas Ground, under coach Arvind Chavan.

On Saturday, Gogawale will be back in action for triple jump event.

YouTube for learning

Gaurav Gonde, who finished second, takes long jump lessons on YouTube.

“We watch videos to learn new techniques. Today with competition increasing along with fitness, ground practice, learning from the videos has also become very important part,” says, Ganesh Gonde, father and coach of Gaurav.

Ganesh was not satisfied with his ward’s performance and felt it could have been better.

“He needs to improve on take off and landing. He made many mistakes,” adds Ganesh Gonde.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:26 IST