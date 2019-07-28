Pune District Junior Athletics Championship: Ronak clinches gold in 800m run

Ronak Kumar clinched the gold in the 800 metre run during the under-16 boys event during the Pune District Junior Athletics Championship at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Saturday.

Kumar completed the run with a timing of 2 minutes: 05.6 seconds. The difference between the top two finishers was only 0.2 seconds with Roshan Phamdom earning the silver medal with a timing of 2 minutes and 05.8 seconds. The bronze went to Sapam Tomar who took 2:06.4 seconds to finish the run.

All the top three runners are from the Army Sports Institute.

Kumar got the lead after crossing 400 metres, but his training partner Phamdom was catching up. Tomar tried his best to take over the two, but he kept trailing during the run.

In under-16 100 metre run, Aditya Hari was the fastest as he clinched the gold medal with a timing of 11.5 seconds. Hari practices at Krida Prabodhini.

The rainy day bore fruits for Krida Prabodhini athletes as Sheryas Chavan (under-16) clinched a gold medal in the Shot Put event while in the under-18 category, Akshay Govardhan got the gold medal with a timing of 22.3 seconds in the 200 metre run.

Army Sports Institute earned two more medals in the under-18 category with Anup Punia and Ayush Kharakwal earning gold and silver medal respectively in the 10 kilometre walking. Shyam Bhudwale from the Army Sports Club earned the bronze medal.

In the under-20 category, Harshvardhan Bhosale of Pune Athletics Club claimed the gold medal with a timing of 54.1 seconds ahead of Prathamesh Kadam who trains at Krida Prabodhini and Salman Khan of Army Sports Institute.

Result:

Under-16, 800m run

1. Ranak Kumar 2 minutes: 05.6 seconds; 2. Roshan Phamdom 2:05.8sec; 3. Sapam Tomar 2:06.4sec

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:28 IST