Home / Pune News / Pune district now has more Covid-19 active cases than Mumbai, Thane put together

Pune district now has more Covid-19 active cases than Mumbai, Thane put together

It has reported 80,000 active Covid-19 cases as of September 15, more than Mumbai (30,938) and Thane (29,239), put together

pune Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune.
Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Pune district has reported 80,000 active Covid-19 cases as of September 15, more than Mumbai (30,938) and Thane (29,239), put together.

On Tuesday, Pune district reported 4,062 fresh positives and 50 deaths due to Covid-19, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive count to 2,39,481,of which 1,54,441 have recovered. The death toll stands at 4,888 with 80,152 active cases.

As per the Pune municipal corporation figures released on Tuesday, 1,889 fresh positives were recorded in the city, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,31,983, with 35 Covid-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, till Monday evening. This puts the PMC death toll at 3,016.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 871 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 63,399 with four deaths in the last 24 hours. This puts the PCMC death toll at 917. Pune rural reported 1,302 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 44,099 with 11 deaths. The death toll for Pune rural stands at 955.

The state health department reported 19,423 patients discharged on Tuesday taking the total discharge count for the state to 7,75,273.

Recovery rate in the state is 70.62%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.77%.

Of 54,09,060 samples taken, 10,97,856 have tested positive (20.29%) for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Currently, across the state, 17,34,164 people are in home quarantine and 37,225 people are in institutional quarantine, as per the the state health department’s press release.

