e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district records 2,997 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 1.15 L

Pune district records 2,997 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 1.15 L

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Pune district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.

pune Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Pune
Healthcare workers in PPE kits at a swab collection centre at Sinhagad Road in Pune, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Healthcare workers in PPE kits at a swab collection centre at Sinhagad Road in Pune, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.

“Of 2,997 cases, 1,584 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 69,235 patients.

However, 1,449 patients were also discharged from the hospitals,” the official said.

With 1,024 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the Covid-19 tally there rose to 31,643.

tags
top news
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
All you need to know about ‘faceless’ tax assessment
LIVE: Odisha logs highest ever single-day spike of nearly 2,000 Covid cases
LIVE: Odisha logs highest ever single-day spike of nearly 2,000 Covid cases
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In