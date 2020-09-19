e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 4,041 fresh Covid-19 positives and 39 deaths

Pune district reports 4,041 fresh Covid-19 positives and 39 deaths

This puts the progressive positive count at 2,53,554, of which 1,68,730 patients have recovered. The death toll for the district, as per the state health department, is 5,133

pune Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune rural reported 1,356 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 48,928 with seven deaths reported on Friday. The death toll for Pune rural stands at 1,018.
Pune rural reported 1,356 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 48,928 with seven deaths reported on Friday. The death toll for Pune rural stands at 1,018. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

After weeks of reporting an increasing number of active Covid-19 cases, Pune district reported a decrease in the number from 81,540 as of Thursday, to 79,691 on Friday.

On Wednesday, Pune district reported 4,041 fresh Covid-19 positives and 39 deaths due to the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes the infection, as per the state health department.

This puts the progressive positive count at 2,53,554, of which 1,68,730 patients have recovered. The death toll for the district, as per the state health department, is 5,133.

While the Pune district health office reports 42,210 active cases as of Thursday, the discrepancy is attributed to data updated on the national portal, which is the source of information for the state health department.

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in its Covid figures released on Friday, reported 1,875 fresh positives, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,268 with 28 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, till Friday evening.

This puts the PMC death toll at 3,165.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 810 fresh Covid-19 positives, taking the total number of cases to 66,358, with four deaths in the last 24 hours.

This puts the PCMC death toll at 950.

Pune rural reported 1,356 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 48,928 with seven deaths reported on Friday. The death toll for Pune rural stands at 1,018.

top news
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In