Pune district reports 4,041 fresh Covid-19 positives and 39 deaths

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:14 IST

After weeks of reporting an increasing number of active Covid-19 cases, Pune district reported a decrease in the number from 81,540 as of Thursday, to 79,691 on Friday.

On Wednesday, Pune district reported 4,041 fresh Covid-19 positives and 39 deaths due to the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes the infection, as per the state health department.

This puts the progressive positive count at 2,53,554, of which 1,68,730 patients have recovered. The death toll for the district, as per the state health department, is 5,133.

While the Pune district health office reports 42,210 active cases as of Thursday, the discrepancy is attributed to data updated on the national portal, which is the source of information for the state health department.

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in its Covid figures released on Friday, reported 1,875 fresh positives, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,268 with 28 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, till Friday evening.

This puts the PMC death toll at 3,165.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 810 fresh Covid-19 positives, taking the total number of cases to 66,358, with four deaths in the last 24 hours.

This puts the PCMC death toll at 950.

Pune rural reported 1,356 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 48,928 with seven deaths reported on Friday. The death toll for Pune rural stands at 1,018.