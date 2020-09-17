e-paper
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 4,983 fresh positive cases, 53 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reports 4,983 fresh positive cases, 53 deaths on Thursday

pune Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:34 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune district reported 4,983 fresh positive cases and 53 deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday as per the state health department.

Thursday’s state data takes the progressive positive count in the district to 2,49,513. Of these total cases, 1,62,914 have recovered from the Covid-19 infection, 5,059 were declared dead and 81,540 are active cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,269 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,36,393. PMC also recorded 28 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the total death toll to 3,102.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,002 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 65,548. PCMC also recorded 10 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the total death toll to 946. Pune rural areas reported 1,712 fresh Covid-19 positive cases taking the total Covid-19 cases to 47,572. Pune rural areas recorded 15 deaths in last 24 hours till Thursday evening which took the total death toll to 1,011.

