e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district reports 5,049 fresh positives and 48 deaths

Pune district reports 5,049 fresh positives and 48 deaths

This takes the progressive positive count to 2,44,530, of which 1,57,422 have recovered

pune Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A health worker uses the hand sanitizer foot pump at Jumbo Covid care facility at COEP ground in Pune, India.
A health worker uses the hand sanitizer foot pump at Jumbo Covid care facility at COEP ground in Pune, India.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

On Wednesday, Pune district reported 5,049 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 48 deaths due to the infection, as per the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive count to 2,44,530, of which 1,57,422 have recovered.

The total death toll as of September 16 is 4,936 and 82,172 are the active number of cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,141 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,34,124, with 26 deaths in the last 24 hours until Wednesday evening. This puts the PMC death toll at 3,042.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,147 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 64,546, with nine deaths in the last 24 hours, which takes the death toll to 926.

Pune rural reported 1,761 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 45,860, with 13 deaths. The death toll for Pune rural is now 968.

The state health department reported 17,559 patients discharged on Wednesday, taking the final discharged count to 7, 92,832, as of September 16. The recovery rate in the state is 70.71 per cent.

A total of 23,365 new cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of cases up to 1,121,221.

Within 24 hours, 474 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state today which takes the death toll for the state to 31,264.

The case fatality rate in the state is now 2.75 per cent. Of the 55,06,276 laboratory samples, 11,21,221 have tested positive (20.36 per cent) for Covid-19 as of September 16. Currently, 17,53,347 people are in-home quarantine and 36,462 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

top news
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
Brief leaders on additional points of India-China conflict: Naidu to Rajnath
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
SSR death case: Forensic team to submit final opinion to CBI next week
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In