Pune district reports 5,092 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 68 deaths on Wednesday

pune

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:17 IST

Pune district reported 5,092 fresh positive Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths on Wednesday, according to the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive count to 2,12,563. Of the total cases, 1,42,618 have recovered, 4,584 were declared dead and 65,361 are active cases. Wednesday’s total positive cases of 5,092 in a day is one of the highest reported so far as per the state health department.

PMC reported 2,340 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,19,291 and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours till Wednesday evening took the death toll to 2,845. PCMC reported 1,215 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 57,105 and six deaths in the last 24 hours till Wednesday evening took the death toll to 875. Pune rural reported 1,573 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 36,167 and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours till Wednesday evening took the death toll to 864.