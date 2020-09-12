e-paper
Pune district reports 5,208 positive cases, 59 deaths on Friday

Pune district reports 5,208 positive cases, 59 deaths on Friday

Pune rural reported 1,555 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 case count to 39,524, with 22 deaths in 24 hours

pune Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:36 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
The progressive positive count for the district is now at 2,23,710. Out of these total cases, 1,46,182 have recovered, 4,693 have been declared deceased and 72,835 are active cases.
The progressive positive count for the district is now at 2,23,710. Out of these total cases, 1,46,182 have recovered, 4,693 have been declared deceased and 72,835 are active cases. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

Pune district reported 5,208 fresh positive Covid-19 cases, and 59 Covid-related deaths on Friday, as per figures released by the state health department.

The progressive positive count for the district is now at 2,23,710. Out of these total cases, 1,46,182 have recovered, 4,693 have been declared deceased and 72,835 are active cases.

According to figures released by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) on Friday, the city reported 2,367 fresh positives, taking the total Covid-19 cases, as per PMC data, to 1,24,627.

In the last 24 hours, till Friday evening, as per the PMC, 29 Covid-related deaths were reported in the city, which puts the death toll at 2,899.

Pune rural reported 1,555 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 case count to 39,524, with 22 deaths in last 24 hours till Friday evening. This puts the death toll in Pune rural at 902.

