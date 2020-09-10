Pune district sees 5,939 fresh positive cases, 68 deaths on Thursday

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:08 IST

Pune district reported 5,939 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 50 deaths on Thursday as per the state health department.

Thursday’s data takes the progressive positive count in Pune district to 2,18,502. Of these total cases, 1,44,412 have recovered, 4,634 were declared dead and 69,456 are active cases.

Thursday’s total positive cases of 5,939 in a day is one of the highest reported so far, as per the state health department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,969 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,22,260 and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 2,870.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,168 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 58,273 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 884.

Pune rural reported 1,802 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 37,969 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 880.