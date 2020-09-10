e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune district sees 5,939 fresh positive cases, 68 deaths on Thursday

Pune district sees 5,939 fresh positive cases, 68 deaths on Thursday

pune Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:08 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune district reported 5,939 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 50 deaths on Thursday as per the state health department.

Thursday’s data takes the progressive positive count in Pune district to 2,18,502. Of these total cases, 1,44,412 have recovered, 4,634 were declared dead and 69,456 are active cases.

Thursday’s total positive cases of 5,939 in a day is one of the highest reported so far, as per the state health department.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,969 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,22,260 and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 2,870.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1,168 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 58,273 and nine deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 884.

Pune rural reported 1,802 fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 cases to 37,969 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening took the death toll to 880.

top news
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
In Sena Vs Kangana Ranaut, Ayodhya seers’ message for Thackeray
In Sena Vs Kangana Ranaut, Ayodhya seers’ message for Thackeray
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In