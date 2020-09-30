e-paper
Pune div commissioner announces post-Covid mgmt plan: 5 counselling centres

Pune div commissioner announces post-Covid mgmt plan: 5 counselling centres

Under the plan, five counselling centres will be operational to deal with issues residents who have recovered from the infection might face

pune Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A health worker working at a Covid 19 testing centre at Dhankawadi in Pune.
A health worker working at a Covid 19 testing centre at Dhankawadi in Pune.(Ravindra Joshi/HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, on Tuesday, announced a “post-Covid management plan” for residents in the division who have recovered from the infection to receive wholistic health guidance.

Under the plan, five counselling centres will be operational to deal with issues residents who have recovered from the infection might face.

Hindustantimes

Speaking to reporters at a weekly online press meet, Rao said, “The administration has prepared the post- Covid management plan for Pune division. After getting cured, citizens are emerging with various health issues and some are facing psychological problems. To address all these issues with the help of medical experts, the administration a task force is now in place. One team travelled to Cuttack in Orissa to study the post- Covid management issues.”

Rao added, “The counselling and treatment centres will be at both Jumbo care facilities - COEP and Pimpri- Chinchwad, Sassoon Hospital, Naidu Hospital and at the Covid hospital in Baner. Along with these five locations, the administration will also set up a phone line for patients.”

The administration had selected doctors to handle the centres and training will start this week.

“Physiotherapy, psychology, neurology and some chronic health issues will all be dealt with,” Rao said.

