Pune escapes IMD heavy rain warning for cities in Maharashtra

pune

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:05 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a “heavy to very heavy rainfall” warning for the next 48-72 hours for 11 cities in the state.

These include Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Parbhani, Nanded and Latur from Marathwada; and Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia from Vidarbha.

After three days of consistent heavy rainfall, Pune has escaped the above warning.

On Monday, Pune received 8.4 mm of rainfall till 5.30pm, according to IMD officials. “Light to moderate showers are expected in the next three days in Pune and adjoining parts of the district,” is the IMD forecast.

IMD has issued warning of “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the ghat sections in western Maharashtra for the next 72 hours.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “As a result of the strong monsoon current active over the state, Maharashtra is likely to get widespread rainfall for the next 48-72 hours.Considering this IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for major cities.”

As far as the drought-affected Marathwada is concerned, IMD issued a heavy rainfall forecast for Parbhani, Nanded and Latur for the next 48 hours.

IMD also forecast heavy rainfall for Bhandara, Gondia, Yavatmal and Chandrapur in the next 48 hours.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:41 IST