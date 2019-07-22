Pune FYJC admission: No dip in cut-off likely as second list out today

The second merit list for the first year junior college (FYJC) admission will be declared today. However, according to principals of various colleges in the city, the cut-off percentage is not expected to go down for colleges offering Arts, Commerce and Science streams in the second merit list.

Ravindra Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College, said, “There won’t much difference in the cut-off percentage for our college even though the second merit list will be released today. There are many students who have not taken admission, despite getting through in the first merit list. This is because they are hoping to get admission in a better college and are awaiting the second merit list.”

“The cut-off percentage of the second merit list will be no different than that of the first merit list. Students have to work hard to get good results in the SSC examination in order to get admission in a prominent college. The competition is tough and the admission process will go into the third merit list and maybe a fourth one too,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Science, Arts and Commerce.

5,637 students did not take admission in first merit list

The first merit list was released on July 12. Out of the 63,566 forms received under the Pune division, 48,701 students were allotted colleges. A total, 24,364 students received admission in colleges which they gave as their first preference. Out of these 5,637 students did not take admission despite getting a college of their choice.

Aditi Palange, a parent, said, “My son got the college which he had listed as his first preference. However, we did not take admission in that college as my son wants to study in the same college as his friends. His friends are waiting for the second list and will be taking admission in another college. We hope after the three rounds are completed, we get the admission in the same college as preferred.”

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:53 IST