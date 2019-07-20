Pune German bakery blast: Hearing scheduled for August 2

Additional sessions court Judge RM Pande has scheduled the next hearing of German Bakery blast accused Yasin Bhatkal on August 2. Nine years after the German Bakery blast, Yasin Bhatkal, an Indian Mujahideen leader and co-accused in the case began trial on June 15.

The blast, which ripped through the city’s popular German Bakery in Koregaon Park on February 13, 2010, left 17 dead and 60 injured.

The case will undergo trial in the court of Judge RM Pande. Bhatkal is facing charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2004, Explosive Substance Act, 1908, and Indian Penal Code.

Three for posing as labour workers, and extorting money

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested three persons for extortion.

The three posed as labour workers and extorted Rs 3.50 lakh from different people in the past 18 months. According to the Hinjewadi police, the three have been identified as Rahul Haribhau Yeole, Ashok Maruti Yeole and Dnyaneshwar Arjun Kedar. The trio had printed a bogus receipt book in the name of Anant Mathadi transport and General Kamgar Union.

The complaint was filed by a victim identified as Ravindra Shetsandhi, against the three. The police arrested the three after receiving Shetsandhi’s complaint.

