Home / Pune News / Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy

Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy

pune Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
The city currently has 18,040 active cases of Covid-19 in various hospitals of which 2,841 need critical care or are undergoing oxygen therapy, according to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data.

Of the 2,841 people who need critical care, 392 are on ventilator, 247 in the ICU without ventilator and 2,202 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Meanwhile, the city reported 1,762 fresh positive cases on Sunday, taking the progressive count to 57,523 while 31 deaths were reported and the toll now stands at 1,366. The state health department too reported 1,762 fresh positive cases taking the progressive count to 61,762. According to state data, 25 deaths were reported taking the death toll to 1,507.

The city also saw 1,203 discharges on Sunday taking the total count of those discharged to 38,117, according to PMC data. A total of 2.81 tests have been conducted till date of which 2,585 were conducted on Sunday.

At least 15 deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), three deaths each from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Pune Adventist Hospital and two from the Ruby Hall Clinic on Sunday.

One death each has been reported from Jupiter hospital, Rao Nursing home, AICTS hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Kothrud), Naidu hospital, Bharati hospital and Lokmanya hospital.

Deaths reported of residents from outside PMC limits include three from SGH, one each from Kashibai Navale Hospital, AICTS hospital, Poona hospital, AIMS Hospital and Lokmanya hospital.

