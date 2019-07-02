Pune inner ring road project to open for bids on July 6

The bidding for the construction of proposed High Capacity Transit Route (HCMTR), also known as the inner ring road will open on July 6 with at least two parties involved, said Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner, on Monday.

The project has been undertaken under hybrid annuity model (HAM) by the civic body.

In this model the government makes payment in a fixed amount for a considerable period and then in a variable amount in the remaining period.

Rao said, “Two parties have shown interest in the HCMTR project and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hoping that more parties will come forward.”

According to Rao the project will kick start once an agency is appointed.

Rao said, “PMC has completed all the administrative work related to the project and once the financial bid is open, we will present it before the standing committee for approval.”

He added that if there is a poor response, the civic body will extend the date of the bid.

“The civic body will need to acquire land from various government departments and private parties for the HCMTR project and the process for the same is already in progress,” said Rao.

PMC had prepared a detailed study of the transportation requirements for Pune metropolitan area in 1978-1982. Based on this study, the civic body has identified an HCMTR.

The HCMTR will pass through Bopodi, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Erandwane, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Dattawadi, Parvati, Bibvewadi, Wanowrie, Salisbury Park, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Kalyaninagar, Yerawada and Kalas.

According to the civic body, the HCMTR corridor will help de-congest roads in the city as heavy vehicles can travel via the inner ring road to bypass Pune instead of entering the city.

Objectives and Project Benefits | HCMTR :

Improve the Public Transportation System;

Improve Safety and Level of Service for Private Traffic, both Local and Through Traffic by increasing the mobility

To meet the future travel demand and to Reduce the traffic congestion on existing roads

Facilitate Continuous and Uninterrupted Traffic Movements for Through Traffic

Savings in Travel Time and Reduction in Vehicle Operating Costs

Reduce Negative Impact on Environment and Social Issues

Reduction in Pollution Levels

No toll for HCMTR

Earlier it was planned to construct the HCMTR route on BOT basis and levy toll on it. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given clear instruction not to go for this model and not to apply toll on this road as it is inner road within the city. Civic official said on anonymity that PMC is exploring various revenue option for erecting funds for this project. Some of the options are giving advertisement rights, Development benefits and some options which would get suggest by participants in the bid.

