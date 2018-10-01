Pune Intencity run sees Priyanka, Chandrakant bag top honours

Priyanka Chavarkar and Chandrakant Manwadkar won the Pune 10K Intencity run in the women’s and men’s categories, respectively, at the Balewadi sports complex here on Sunday.

The Pune 10K run bettered last year’s attendance by clocking around 4,000 attendees this year.

The elite 10km run saw the overnight rain cool the city, thus enabling runners to clock better timings. Priyanka and Chandrakant crossed the finish line with impressive timings of 41:05 mins and 31:55 mins, respectively.

Earlier, Puneri Paltan kabaddi team-members, Girish Ernak and Akshay Jadhav, along with Commonwealth Games medallist Krishnakumar Rane, swimmer Rohan More and former sprinter Anand Menezes, flagged off the event.

In the veteran’s category, Jui Dongre and Jaybhay Dattaray were crowned champions.

Post Pune, the event will shift to Hyderabad and is expected to take place on October 28, 2018.

The 10-km run began from Balewadi stadium at 6.30 am, crossing the underpass of the Mumbai-Pune highway, on to the Balewadi phata, before returning back to the stadium.

Anand Menezes, former Olympian, said, “India needs to take sports like athletics very seriously and the city of Pune has taken a lead in this. As an Olympian it’s always a proud moment when I see so much passions among the youth.”

Results: Elite women 10k: Priyanka Chavarkar (41:05s), Swati Vhanwade (41:32s), Nayan Kirdar (41:59s).

Elite Men 10k: Chandrakant Manwadkar (31:55s), Dharmendra Kumar Yadav (32:00s), Pralhad Ram Singh (33:17s).

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:58 IST