Pune League Kabaddi: Focus on fitness, finding right match

Pune: Getting teams ready in five days is a tough job and coaches training their respective teams ahead of the Pune League Kabaddi are giving it their best to come out with the right combination for their teams.The tournament will start at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex boxing hall in Balewadi on Thursday.

Currently all the teams are undergoing a rigorous five-day camp.

“Fitness is very important, but we get two-and-a-half hours to train, so it is not possible to only focus on fitness.

“We have to focus on the right combinations. Fixing up positions of defenders and upgrading their skills needs to be taken care of,” says Pradeep Kadam, coach of Chhawa Purandar.

Eight teams – Baladhyay Baramati, Vegwan Pune, Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad, Zunzhar Khed, Chhawa Purandar, Sinhgad Haveli, Shivneri Junnar and Maay Mulshi have been selected for the league.

Two teams – Junnar and Haveli will be making debut in the tourney. Four hundred kabaddi players from various Pune districts clubs took part in trials and 120 managed to make it to eight teams. These eight teams are currently training at the camp. “All these players are devoted to kabaddi so in their respective clubs they focus on fitness.

Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad players during a practice session at Balewadi sports complex in Pune on Tuesday. ( MILIND SAURKAR/HT PHOTO )

Here I take a general warm up of 10 minutes and then match practice,” adds Kadam, who was coach of Maay Mulshi in 2018.

“My team reached the semi-finals last year and this year boys are looking good and our first aim is to earn a spot in the semifinals,” says Kadam.

With a fast game expected, players focus on fitness and sticking to their daily exercise routine.

“At my club at Rahatani we run 4km every day and then exercise. It is important to follow the routine,” says Amol Nakahte captain of Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad.

Umesh Tambe, who is coaching Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad, is mixing up match practice and discussion sessions for his players at the camp. “Discussion is must in both the cases – individual and group. Few things can be explained in group. Some individuals needs a pep talk. As a coach, having a healthy combination helps to build team spirit,” added Tambe.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 16:39 IST