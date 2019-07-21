Pune League Kabaddi: Maay Mulshi overcome Zunzhar Khed 38-35 to enter finals

Leading by three points with the score reading 18-15 at half time, Maay Mulshi messed up in the middle phase of the game, but managed to come back in the last two minutes to beat Zunzhar Khed 38-35 to enter the finals of the women’s category of the fourth edition of Pune League Kabaddi at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Saturday.

Mulshi will now face Baladhyay Baramati, who defeated Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad 28-24 in the second semi-final.

In the first semi-final, defenders and raiders of Maay Mulshi delivered a strong performance in the first fifteen minutes. Khed had their moments, but mistakes from their defenders kept them behind at half time. In the 10th minute, Khed had a chance to ‘all out’ Mulshi with only two players on the mat, but they failed it to do so.

Samrudhi Kalekar, Mulshi raider, took a three-point raid and helped her team.

“We started really well, but our defence made some mistakes in the middle and the match came so close,” said Manasi Rode, captain of Maay Mulshi.

After half time, opponent team captain Trupti Landge came out with an impressive game as she kept taking points with the toe touch and kick. She successfully managed to steal points in tandem, which allowed her team to force ‘all out’ on Mulshi in the second half to move ahead with score line of 23-22.

With match going neck to neck, players started to play in the third raid which is ‘do or die raid’. A raider of any team needs to take a point, otherwise she is declared out.

Leading with 32-29, Khed raiders fumbled in the last four minutes and got all out in the last minute (30th minute) to give Mulshi a 38-35 victory.

“Basically I am a raider, but I was also doing cover duty in defence. I had trust on my raiding skills and it turned out to vital in the dying moments,” said Rode.

“In the last five minutes, I just told my team to play patiently and told them to score points in defence. Captain Manasi performed nicely and the way she managed to handle the team was very impressive,” added Anuradha Ursal, coach, Mulshi.

Captain say:

Manasi Rode, Maay Mulshi

I will like to see the defence performing better in the final. Overall, the girls are giving their best.

Coach say:

Anuradha Ursal, Maay Mulshi

Over cover did not perform up to our expectations. They looked confused, but I am happy that the raiders stood out and pulled out a victory.

Results:

Women:

Maay Mulshi bt Zunzhar Khed 38-35

Baladhyay Baramati bt Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad 28-24

Final line up: (Women)

Maay Mulshi vs Baladhyay Baramati

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 16:12 IST