Pune League Kabaddi: Pimpri Chinchwad scores comfortable victory over Purandar

After leading 11-8, 15-9, 33-25, the Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad women faced the tough last game 35-32 to beat Chhawa Purandar in the women’s category.

Although the victory margin is of three points, but it was a dominating performance till the 36th minute which scripted victory for Pimpri Chinchwad in the fourth edition of Pune League Kabaddi at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Friday.

Purandar got an opportunity in the last four minutes to capitalise, but it failed to hold nerves in the crunch situation.

Harshada Sonwane, captain of Pimpri Chinchwad, came out with an impressive performance and took two point raid (39th minute) to keep Purandar away from victory.

“I knew their (Purandar) left corner is weak and my attack gave us points,” said the defender. The team’s duo Deepti Dighe and Tejal Patil kept chipping points in tandem and the half time score was 20-15 in favour of Pimpri Chinchwad.

“We don’t have an experienced squad, but young girls performed well,” said Sonwane, who is playing since last five years. After resumption, Dighe-Patil combo kept stealing points and completed the victory with ease.

“A few moments in the games were tough, but girls fought bravely,” said Jyoti Patil, coach, Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad, after the match.

Pimpri Chinchwad boys get the mat

The boys’ team of Pimpri Chinchwad lost 28-32 to Shivneri Junnar. Pimpri Chinchwad trailed from start as their raiders failed to earn points. At half time, Pimpri Chinchwad only scored 11 points, while Junnar hit 19 points. Later, Pimpri Chinchwad came out with good raiding performance, but they were outdone by the defensive game of Junnar and they lost the contest by four points.

Boxes

Captain say

Harshada Sonwane, Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad (winner)

Team performed better than first match. Team bonding was also stronger in this match.

Coach say

Jyoti Patil, Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad

We have won both our matches and entered semi-final topping the group. I am proud the way girls have played in the league stage.

Turning point:

Pimpri Chinchwad forced ‘all out’ twice – one in each half over Purandar which turned out to be game changing moment for Pimpri Chinchwad. Team gets two points for forcing all out over the opponent.

Result:

Women: Laybahri Pimpri Chinchwad bt Chhawa Purandar 35-32

Men: Shivneri Junnar bt Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad 32-28

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 16:48 IST