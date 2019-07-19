Pune League Kabaddi: Raiders power Baramati victory over Junnar

Pune: Leading the game 29-28 at the 35th minute, Baladhyay Baramati kept the momentum going in their favour to earn a 36-31 victory over Shivneri Junnar in the fourth edition of Pune League Kabaddi at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Thursday.

Getting ‘all out’ in the 38th minute almost sealed the match as Junnar lost ground and ended up on the losing side.

“We were going strong, but players were in a rush during the last five minutes and committed mistakes. We need to improve our performance,” said Manoj Bondre, captain of Junnar.

From the very first minute, both teams kept scoring points. For Baramati, left raider Shubham Shelke led from the front and Junnar’s Pawan Karnde kept stealing points.

“Shelke performed well throughout the game and scored points on almost every occasion which helped our team to take the lead,” said Adinath Ghule, captain of Baramati.

At half time, score was 14-all. After resumption, Baramati came out with an attacking approach to keep taking points on every raid.

Baramati had a chance to force ‘all out’ early in the match, but Bondre stood tall when there were only three players on the mat to support him.

“We kept them in check, but cover player getting out in dying moments made a big impact and that was the only reason the team got all out,” Bondre said.

Turning point

With score locked 14-all at half time, Shivneri Junnar kept making silly mistakes. Team Baladhyay Baramati kept it tight on other end and in last five minutes team excelled their performance in raiding and defence department to earn five points victory.

“All raiders played excellently and it led foundation of victory,” said Adinath Ghule, captain, Baladhyay Baramati. The team’s coach Sunil More said, “In coming games, we will be focusing on defence as it was a little bit weak today. I am happy with raiders’ performance.”

Manoj Bondre, captain, Shivneri Junnar, said, “In the last five minutes, our cover player got out and the team was ‘all out’ in last two minutes which made the difference.”

Junnar coach Yuvraj Dhankude said, “After half time, our team did not perform up to expectations. We had our chances, but could not cross the victory line.”

Vegwan Pune suffer heavy defeat

Team Vegwan Pune started on a dismal performance as the team suffered a 19-40 defeat against Maay Mulshi.

Team Mulshi controlled the game right from the start and collected points in bulk. In the first half Pune team could only score seven points while Mulshi scored 25.

After resumption, Mulshi slowed down the speed of the game and scored only 15 points, while Pune managed to score 12 points and it was not enough to pull out a victory.

Results

Baladhyay Baramati bt Shivneri Junnar 36-31

Maay Mulshi bt Vegwan Pune 40-19

Sinhgad Haveli bt Zunzhar Khed 53-29

Chhawa Purandar bt Laybhari Pimpri Chinchwad 34-30

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:36 IST