Pune man, brothers, held for killing wife’s alleged lover

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested three men for plotting and executing the murder of a man who was allegedly having an affair with the wife of one of the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Jeevan Kherale, 40, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Vishal Ashok Ghoran, 30; Rohit Kishor Ghoran, 30; and Hitesh Kishor Ghoran, 26 — residents of Chest Hospital workers’ quarters in Sangvi. They were produced in a local court on Monday.

Nilesh was allegedly having an affair with Rohit’s wife, according to the police.

Nilesh got into a fight with Vishal near the front gate of Aundh district hospital on Sunday morning. Later, with the help of Rohit and Hitesh, the accused dragged the victim to a corner of the street and hit his head and face with floor tiles, said the police.

“The deceased’s wife had committed suicide two and a half years ago over some marital issue. After her death, he allegedly started having an affair with one of the accused’s wife. The accused as well as the deceased are distant relatives,” said assistant police inspector S Gavli who registered the case. Senior police inspector Prabhakar Shinde is investigating the case.

The complaint was registered by Surkhal Jeevan Kherale, 28, the younger brother of deceased. In the past, after learning about the alleged affair, Rohit had tried to run over Nilesh with his two-wheeler, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:32 IST