30-yr-old Pune man lodges case after being cheated to the tune of Rs44,250

A 30-year-old from Nana peth has lodged a complaint with the Samarth police stating that he was cheated by another person to the tune of ₹44,250 on various occasions.

The police lodged an FIR on June 6 after the victim approached them with the complaint. The FIR stated that the accused approached him on the pretext of providing loan and asked him to deposit money in his account as service fees and did not provide him with the loan.

The person disappeared after the act.

Police sub-inspector VS Salunke is investigating the case further.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 17:14 IST