Pune man duped in phishing fraud

A 55-year-old man from Pune who was looking for a refund on his air travel was duped by a person on a phishing website run in the name of the airline. Not only did the fraudster get access to his card credentials, but also to his phone screen as the man downloaded a mobile application as instructed by the fraudster.

The 55-year-old complainant works in a private company in Pune as a product manager, according to the police. He was travelling with a locally known international tour company in May. On his way back to Pune, from Delhi, he was charged Rs 2,500 extra for excess baggage by the airline, according to his complaint.

“He learned from someone that the payment for excess baggage was not necessary if one was travelling in a group and the total baggage weight could be adjusted with someone else’s. His was the only excess baggage so he got in touch with the airline staff at the airport. They promised him a refund,” said police inspector (crime) Rajesh Sahane of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case.

When the complainant got back to Pune, he searched for the service provider’s online and landed on a phishing website. “These websites look exactly like the original ones. He called on a number mentioned on the website and they asked him to download an application on his mobile phone. Once he did that, they got access to everything on his screen,” said PI Sahane.

“They sent him a link and asked him to make a payment of Rs 10 which he did. Then they asked for his card number and the OTP. The accused made four transactions in quick succession and used Rs 95,000 from his account,” said PI Sahane.

The police are tracing these transactions back to the bank account or phone number linked to two payment applications.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Alankar police station.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 16:19 IST