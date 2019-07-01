Pune man duped of Rs 2L under fake pretext of job in railways

A man from was duped of Rs 2,00,000 by an unidentified person under the false pretext of getting the victim’s brother-in-law a job.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the victim Santosh Gaikwad (28), a businessman from Dhayari, Narhe.

“Gaikwad met the man through friends in May 2018. In conversation, Gaikwad told the accused he was looking for a job for his wife’s brother. That is when the accused told him that he works in the railways and can help,” said SS Ghadage, sub-inspector, Sinhagad road police station, who is investigating the case.

The accused asked Gaikwad to transfer Rs 2,00,000 in order to get his brother-in-law the promised job. The accused stopped answering the victim’s calls after the said amount was transferred in July 2018.

“For some time he answered their calls but then stopped later. We are currently in the process of confirming whether he works in the railways or not,” said PSI Ghadage.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sinhagad road police station.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 16:59 IST