Pune MP Girish Bapat appointed chairman of estimates committee

Girish Bapat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Pune member of Parliament, has been appointed chairman of the estimates committee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made the appointment on Friday. Birla also named chairpersons of other parliamentary panels, including the public accounts committee, committee on public undertakings and committee on welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The members of estimates committee include Danish Ali, Dayanidhi Maran, PP Choudhary, KC Patel, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Dilip Ghosh and Kamlesh Paswan.

Estimates committee is one of the three financial standing committees of the parliament apart from the public accounts committee and committee on public undertakings.

BJP leaders in Pune and Bapat’s loyalists celebrated his new appointment and responsibility in the Lok Sabha.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 16:54 IST