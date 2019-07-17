Pune Municipal Corporation’s smart bicycle plan hits limbo

With the pulling out of various bicycle vendors from the ambitious bicycle plan of the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), there are two options with the administration. First option is to scrap the left over bicycles from the vendor Mobike or second option is to rent out the bicycles on their own. Till such decision is reached, the project launched in 2017, remains in limbo.

“We are on the verge of scrapping the bicycles and the PMC along with its consultant NGO Parisar approached us with the idea of keeping the bicycles. They put up a proposal stating if we could give them our 6,000 bicycles, introduced in the city for the plan, which we were planning to scrap,” said Adarsh Kedari, western head, Mobike.

The bicycle plan suffered a setback after three service providers backed out due to financial problems and vandalism of the bicycles.

The suggestion to reuse the 6,000 left over bicycles was initiated by head of department of the Pune Bicycle Plan, Narendra Salunkhe, who had approached PSCDCL to take this idea forward. This was after a discussion took place with the various NGOs who were involved in setting this department and who wanted to still give the city its last mile connectivity by offering residents bicycles.

“I was approached by Narendra Salunkhe and he requested if we could integrate these bicycles as the last mile connectivity options for the Smart City areas, especially when the parent companies are facing problems of economics and vandalism. He had mentioned the corporation’s aid to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) and if similar steps could be taken into consideration for the bicycles. Otherwise, these bicycles were to be disposed off at nominal rates. But until we get a concrete proposal, especially after the bicycle plan department gives us a report on the condition of the cycles, the price involved and also who will manage the rent, we will not decide on anything. Also, Smart City does not have dedicated funds for this project,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer, PSCDCL.

Narendra Salunkhe, HOD of Pune share a bicycle plan, could not be reached as he is currently travelling abroad.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:54 IST