Pune number 1 in creating green corridors in the state

After leading in performing organ transplants in Maharashtra, Pune has also conducted maximum green corridors as compared to other cities in the state since 2015. Of the total 169 green corridors conducted in the state since 2015, Pune has to its credit 95.

Aarti Gokhale, chief coordinator, zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC) of Pune, said, “Maximum green corridors in the city happened in 2018 where we could carry out 35 corridors.”

Gokhale said Mumbai could complete 40 since 2015 till June 2019. In 2018, Mumbai carried out 18, Aurangabad 17 and Nagpur 11.

Citing the reasons for rise in green corridors in the city, Dr Sheetal Dhadphale, head, liver transplant unit, Sassoon General Hospital and member of transplant committee, said, “Pune has been very active in terms of organ donation. In the last few years, many small retrieval centres along with transplant centres have been added to the district and the state list. With this, we also have found support and proper coordination with hospitals located in peripheral areas who are aware of importance of organ donation and do not fail to coordinate with us. Since the district has many hospitals in the periphery who update us immediately about any such event or any cadaver, the organs are ferried through a green corridor immediately without wasting time.”

Talking about challenges, Gokhale said, “Last month, we did four organ transplants where we had to coordinate with three districts Pune, Aurangabad and Solapur. These green corridors are organised with the help of traffic police who help us in making the organ reach the hospital in no time.”

Additional commissioner of police Ashok Morale said, “I have organised around 22 green corridors in the last one year and we could make the organ available in only 6 minutes and 30 seconds to the hospital (Ruby Hall Clinic) from the airport of Pune which usually takes more than 30 to 40 minutes. The challenges we face is to control the public and stopping the traffic signals at one go before hitting the road. However, it has now become easy as people have become more aware and know when they see a police vehicle which is known as pilot vehicle driving ahead of an ambulance carrying the organ along with the doctors. We do not intend to break the set record, but we intend to make the organ reach its destination in the safest possible way.”

The vital journey

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:53 IST