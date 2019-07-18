Pune on my mind: City is crying out for a decent bus service, says Jugal Rathi

It was in 2005 when I left using private vehicle and switched over to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) and ever since then the city transport provider has been my mode of transport. Although I started using the PMPML in 2005, but my journey with the services dates back to 1967 when I came to Pune to pursue my education. In these many years, I have seen the transport utility change various shapes to currently becoming completely opposite to what it was expected to be.

Until 2006, it was known as PMT (Pune Municipal Transport) and PCMT (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Transport) which then changed to PMPML with the formation of a separate corporation. The corporation was formed to make the services better than its former entities, however, it has only changed to becoming a corporation marred with absolute mismanagement leading to passenger inconvenience.

It was soon realised that the intent of changing the PMT and PCMT was nothing but illusion, and none other but the consecutive office-bearers have been responsible for this poor condition of PMPML.

During the formation of PMPML, specific rules and regulations were made by the then office-bearers which specifically mandated them to appoint three experts — human resource director, transport director and finance director. However, no expert was appointed to take charge of these offices which resulted in complete mismanagement of the services, the pains of which have to be incurred by the residents even now.

To the contrary, the body of board of directors is completely political who are safeguarding the interests of the respective municipal corporations and private interests as well.

While the focus should have been customer-centric, the reality is exactly opposite with passengers nowhere near the focal point. The declining number of passengers using the services is a classic example of how poor management and planning have impacted the services in total.

All that passengers really require from the PMPML are efficient, reliable, cheap and safe services which is nothing much to ask for. I personally have been requesting the department to cater to these basic needs of the people year after year, however, to have no results in return. Chairperson after chairperson in many years, all that the passengers have got is the fact that the demands are consistently ignored.

It was indispensable for the department to increase the frequency of buses. However, the PMPML boasts of their frequency only on papers while in reality people still have to wait for more than 20 minutes for the buses to arrive. The void has been filled with other private operators such as Ola, Uber or autorickshaws which has become a more conveniently available option at the same time cheaper and faster with much more comfort. The increasing number of automobiles in the city makes it evident that the PMPML has failed to make its mark.

The conditions of the buses are nothing but pathetic.

PMPML must monitor the records on daily basis as to how many buses have gone on roads along with its frequency, while calculating the number of passengers on board.

The department must focus on increasing the number of its passengers. The rates must be cheaper than other modes of transport in every given situation. PMPML must focus on creating bus bays, increase people participation supported with the interactive helpline.

Considering the developments of recent times, it is difficult to highlight the positive aspects of the department. PMPML authorities might boast of the fact of getting e-AC buses; however, they cannot ignore the fact that they lack the tools of maintaining these buses. PMPML does not have skilled labour to support and maintain such technologies.

Another reason of which the authorities boast of is the new and smart bus stops. However, they behave oblivion to the fact that at many such locations there are no buses plying and where there are, the frequency is negligible. The decision of smart bus stops was nothing but wastage of money.

To garner praises from citizens, PMPML must focus on improving their services by keeping the passengers and their needs as their primary focus. Also, PMPML must try hard to come out of the mismanagement and corruption within the department. Else, a better PMPML services is nothing but a distant dream.

My earliest memories of Pune

I came to Pune in 1967 and used to stay near Model colony. I use to take bus to go to eat my favourite bhel in the city area. The fare then was only 5 paise. The city was calm and serene then.

State of Pune today

There is a huge explosion in number of vehicles in the city. Besides, the quality of life has only deteriorated as compared to the past.

One change I want to see

I wish there is an increase in non-motorised transport and public transport with better facilities for the residents.

