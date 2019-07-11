Pune on my mind: City is embracing- making it a safe and secure place, says Athena Salim

Hinjewadi has grown in leaps and bounds over the past decade. The area has seen a drastic development, be it with regard to industries or people. There was a time when it was considered unsafe and it did see some untoward and unfortunate incidents. However, as of today, as a woman employee, I don’t see safety as an issue. The area has become self-sufficient in many ways. It has a sense of security and a great neighbourhood too.

Also, industries and corporates by compliance provide transport facility to women. We as a brand follow appropriate measures to ensure safety at workplace. I have seen an increase in shuttle services, which is a great support in Hinjewadi.

Hinjewadi has seen an increase in activity with influx of malls and dining spaces. The area is always buzzing with activity and you will rarely find a deserted place.

The city has seen a growth in all sectors in a short time. Be it domestic or international brands, the city has seen it all. It has also supported employment opportunities. I have also seen a vision to create gender diversity in workplace.

It is amazing how women have come up to senior positions in the past few years across professions. In areas such as Chakan, I have seen an increase in women associates in the automobile industry.

This mindset is still evolving at a steady pace. Pune has the potential to help women grow in leadership. It provides fantastic work opportunities and also a quality of life, thus ensuring a work and life balance.

The city supports one’s lifestyle, it is stress-free, and helps you carry out your work in a safe manner. Being a cultural capital, and with a rich heritage, it offers a quality life and helps balance your hobbies and passion too. The people here are extremely friendly, and the same applies to my peers in the industry.

The city has the potential of benchmarking itself and bringing about sustainable changes. It should act upon and become forthcoming to address issues of traffic, infrastructure and environment.

We should leverage the camaraderie of people from all walks of life for further growth and development of the city. And drive towards more sustainable practices to our advantage.

As a brand, Marriott supports and drives community service initiatives in a big way. I hope we as a community can keep the spirit of the city alive and use it as an opportunity to benchmark Pune for best sustainable practices in the country.

My earliest memories of Pune

I came to Pune for the first time in the 90s. I visited the cheese farms, vineyards and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). FTII is where my parents first met, so it has always been special to me. Coming to Pune for work has been like a circle of completion.

State of Pune today

The city grows on you. It has a sense of security and comfort that makes it easier to live in. It is a melting pot of cultures, communities and so much more.

One change I want to see

The rate at which the city is developing, I think we should look at ease of transportation and infrastructure to support the demand. We should look at creating a sustainable environment for all.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:09 IST