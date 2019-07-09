Pune On My Mind: City metro will have key distinctive features, says Brijesh Dixit

Brijesh Dixit is the managing director of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro)

The metropolis of Pune has indeed become my karma bhoomi. As managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), I am heading the team which is committed to the timely and within cost completion of the Pune metro rail project. Once completed, the project is destined to become a lifeline of Punekars.

Pune metro unmistakably seeks to reverse the trend of severe traffic congestion and pollution by providing a safe, secure, convenient, comfortable, affordable, inclusive and environment-friendly solution to the vexed and rapidly worsening urban transport problem bedevilling Punekars.

Project cost

The Pune metro project developed by Maha-Metro is constructed at a total cost of ₹11,420 crore with equity funding in equal proportion from the government of India and the Maharashtra government. It is worth noting that both the municipal corporations of the city — Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad — have come forward with sizable grants to ensure timely completion of the project. The debt funding for the project is provided by AFD, the French funding agency.

Overview

The state-of-the-art modern metro rail system with designed speed of 80 kmph, having modern signalling and telecommunication system and modern metro cars, is constructed as a two corridor project totalling 31.25 km in length; 30 stations and 2 metro-car maintenance depots.

The north-south corridor begins from Pimpri and Chinchwad municipal area and ends at Swargate with part underground and part elevated sections. This corridor is 16.6 km long and has 14 stations. The second corridor that connects the east with the west, starts from Vanaz and ends at Ramwadi and is 14.7 km long with 16 stations.

It is pertinent to mention that the project alignment traverses through some of the densest corridors of the city and once completed will significantly take away the current load from the city roads, in turn substantially alleviating the transportation woes of Punekars.

Distinctive features

Pune metro which shall seamlessly integrate the unique city of rivers, hills and plains is designed to have key distinctive features. It shall make the commuter experience exhilarating and simultaneously enhance the environment of the city. Some such features are —

First, it is the unique architectural features and designs of stations which are constructed to merge seamlessly with the rich tradition of the history, heritage and culture of the city.

Second, the stations have been carefully designed to meet the unique needs of all types of commuters, including elderly, women, children and the disabled.

Third, to complete the project with quality, on time and within cost, Pune metro after Nagpur. Metro has become the second project in the country to implement the modern project management system known as 5D BIM (building information modelling).

Fourth, Pune metro stations and other buildings are designed not only as green buildings, but also the entire metro network will generate abundant solar power on the rooftops of station buildings, offices and depots. These will ensure 65% of total power needs of the metro rail will be met by solar energy.

Fifth, the project by its nature has already become an engine of job creation and economic growth during the construction phase and will get further impetus during the operation phase

Sixth, the commuters on Pune metro rail will have seamless travel experience with multi-modal integration, common mobility card for all modes of transport and efficient and high-quality feeder service.

Revenue management

Finally, unlike other metro systems and very much like Nagpur metro being constructed by Maha-Metro, fare-box revenue of Pune metro will be substantially augmented by non-fare box revenue using property development at stations and depots and transit-oriented development.

It will be no exaggeration to say that non-fare box revenue will comprise minimum 60% of the total revenue.

The vision for Pune metro is to give a world-class sustainable urban transport to the city that Punekars will be proud of.

My earliest memories of Pune

My first tryst with Pune was in 1982 when I arrived here as a young railway engineer for training at Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineers (IRICEN). Then the city widely dubbed as “Queen of the Deccan” had a population of barely 1.2 million. Due to the preponderance of bicycles dotting its landscape, Pune acquired the tag of ‘City of Bicycles”. As I immersed in the body fabric of Pune and Punekars, in no time I was awestruck with the great lineage of history, heritage and culture of the city.

State of Pune today

Pune today is not like the one I encountered in 1982. Its population has more than quadrupled to approximately 6 million and, in the process, the city has become the ninth largest metropolis in the country and the second most populous in the state. In recent decades, Pune, also known as the automobile capital of the country due to the presence of many auto companies, has also witnessed unprecedented growth in the increase of ownership and use of personalised automobile vehicles.

The latest data indicates that the number of four-wheelers registered in Pune has increased from 5.89 lakh in 2017 to 6.45 lakh in 2018. Two-wheelers during the same period increased from 24.97 lakh to 27.03 lakh. This makes it abundantly clear that Pune is fast reaching a stage where every family which can afford a personal vehicle either already owns an automobile or two or soon will do the same. Such a situation does not bode well for the city.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:50 IST