Pune on my mind: Dr Shukla says 21st century parents struggle with communication, digital hygiene

Nuclear families made up of two or one parent and two or one child is a norm in urban India. We reached this stage within a generation. As there is no precedence to the small family, working parents norm in our culture, challenges for current generation of parents are unique and difficult.

I see parents struggling in many areas of life. Some of the biggest difficulties for modern parents are:

Communication – Due to restricted time available and performance pressures all around, parent-child communication is restricted to functional communication that is almost office-like. It is task focussed and aimed at “getting things done”. Very little or almost no time is spent in long, lazy, but intimate conversations about life-experiences, interests, history, art. People living together as family don’t know each other’s deep interests and opinion about things close to their heart. A space to share without any judgement is shrinking in families.

Housework – As more and more household work is shifted to apps and domestic workers, value of housework as personal discipline and growth diminishes. Cleaning up our home, looking after our belongings, ironing clothes, shopping for food and vegetables, cooking, maintenance of property, small repair work, looking after plants and pets connects us to our surrounding and community. A sense of self sufficiency and confidence is instilled as we become masters of our basic needs. Children should participate in this work as soon as they start walking around in the house and can carry something in their hand. Most parents actively discourage children from housework and even demean it. When today’s kids grow up, it will be a different world. Ability to look after oneself will probably have very high value.

Discipline – Ability to follow necessary instructions and manage one’s own impulses in constructive ways is crux of growing up. As laws become more complicated and touch more and more aspects of our daily lives, we need to learn basic rules and how to live in the world that’s not under our control. Good discipline is necessary to improve frustration tolerance. Indian parents are reluctant to give negative feedback in a straightforward, but helpful way. Ability to be clinical and leaving out drama from discipline is need of the day. Schools, coaches, public place managers, all talk about the “unruly Indian kids of today” and it is not flattering. Parents go to any length to protect children from negative consequences of their behaviour. This prevents children from learning that there is cost of any behaviour. Most Indian kids grow up believing that parents will step in and solve their issues. Parents arguing with teachers when child is disciplined by school is a familiar sight in our country that prides itself in ancient culture of respect for teachers.

Freedom to explore – Early stress on performance and “excelling” in any activity kills friendships, self-learning, experimentation and self-will – all important skills to be an effective and happy adult. Till Class 10, marks and grades are quite meaningless. They don’t tell you anything about child’s abilities other than memorising school curriculum. But we treat every test as if our life depends on it. All other healthy and growth oriented activities are suspended in deference to something as inconsequential as a month-end test at school. Ability to explore, choose and learn by oneself is a crucial creative skill. We cannot afford to kill it with our overanxious attitude towards grades and exams.

Digital hygiene – Harmful effects of excessive use of gadgets (with or without Internet connection) are now well documented. Every day I see kids brought to clinic who harmed themselves due to excess gadget use. It involves poor health, poor academics, disturbed relations at home, suicidal behaviour due to online peer pressure and exposure (sometimes participation) to pornographic material and serious self-image issues. I also see delay in speech and fine motor skills in toddlers due to gadgets. Restricting gadget time, reducing image sharing, minimising digital footprint, development of real-life connections and outdoor-disconnected time are essential blocks of digital hygiene. We parents need to have this hygiene very high on our agenda.

I hope to see more parents asserting their right of healthy, confident and long-term oriented parenting.

My earliest memories of Pune

I came here in 1990 as a medical student. Long-distance cycle rides, participating in many cultural activities that are at core of Pune’s identity is how I got integrated into Pune’s fabric. Frequenting “Borawke’s Coo-kooch-koo”, Marz-O-Rin and King Burger (for their giant beef burgers) with bunch of classmates was a huge attraction when budget permitted!

One change that I want to see

I want Pune to be public transport paradise. I would love to see every corner of the city within walking distance of good quality public transport facility. I wish to see a day when private vehicles are not a dire necessity of life in Pune.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:32 IST