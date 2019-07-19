Pune on my mind: Make education inclusive and affordable, says Aruna Katara

Let me begin with Hope Foundation which was started in 1989 by my father, late Shri Prahalad Chhabria, to support small children with cancer. But over the years our life and things changed. My father realised the importance of education and so Hope Foundation had one more interest other than health and that was education.

Engineering College, Ratnagiri

This was at a time when the Finolex Industries started at Ratnagiri and the company realised that it was difficult to retain staff because Ratnagiri was then a small village hamlet in 1994. The Finolex Academy of Management and Technology (FAMT) was the first engineering college in the rural part of coastal Konkan.

That’s when my father realised that health and education were the two things that needed to be worked upon. For me things were very simple when he inducted me into the Hope Foundation as managing trustee and later as president. The vision was already there and he had a background as he had a very little education in his life. So for this person, at a later stage in his life, he realised what education could do; how it could provide opportunities for someone irrespective of his or her background in rural or urban India. For me, this vision was very clear and I totally believed in my father.

Why is education expensive

When I got the opportunity to work alongside at I2IT, I was involved from the beginning. I saw many underprivileged people taking bank loans and sending their children abroad. This was because of limited educational institutes of a high quality in the country. Also, there was no comparable institution to provide quality education in advanced technology and this is when my father realised why there was such a big money drain; the huge loans on the parents of students aspiring to learn advanced courses at exorbitant costs.

While we assisted children on the health front in Ratnagiri, and later in Pune, now education also became important for us. And we realised that ethics being the base and focus of education, this became a very strong word in our life over here. We wanted to make it a priority for our students to participate in the changing socio-economic society.

Being inclusive

We were always inclusive about the educational system and this inclusive nature gave us good strength. It gave us a very participative management. Once your vision is clear that this is what you want to do, then you find a team which believes in you. I am proud to say that in the last three years, since he has passed away, we are have done nothing except move upwardly.

Our emphasis is on giving decent quality education and opportunities to our students who come from a rural background. I want to give best exposure to our students and introduce them to the new technologies coming up in the industry. We are known for our commitment towards time after academics and we are very active in youth wing.

It is necessary to know that along with being a University gold medallist, one should be known for giving time to various activities. We will walk the talk and be honest with ourselves and as of date we have not charged anything above the fees and never taken the line of management quota.

Power of vision

The rules which we have laid down are based on a vision because we believe in giving opportunities to students from rural areas, especially the girl child. We look at where the student is from and if the student is from a village it is good and if it is a girl student from a village then it is great.

Inclusivity is something which we always been doing over the years and our team is dedicated to that. It is a way of life for us.

We all have to make choices in life. The first thing is to make good choices; make a plan and make a road map for your life goals. Then you need to have a team which completely believes in you and to perform. The third is to have trust, ethics and integrity to take the institute ahead. At the end of the day it is a common road map which should be inclusive with your team.

My earliest memories of Pune

I was born and brought up in Pune and studied in St. Anne’s Convent High School. Some years ago the school invited me as chief guest for completing 150 years and that was probably my proudest and most emotional moment in Pune. The other thing I remember is my father taking us for long drives on weekends around the city.

State of Pune today

Pune is a huge educational centre with students from across the country. It is a safe, welcoming and student-friendly city and a city of opportunities. We are an open hearted city, and have paid a price for it.

One change that I want to see

Two things I would like to see change in the city: More traffic awareness amongst the citizens, and need for greater sensitivity among citizens towards keeping the city clean.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:40 IST