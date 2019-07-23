Pune on my mind: Our city needs sustainable transport, says Sujit Patwardhan

As a child, I spent many years in Pune and I learnt to cycle on my own on Prabhat road, its bylanes and on Karve road with its canopy of Banyan trees on either side. There was hardly any fast-moving traffic of scooters, motorbikes and cars. For people from all economic strata, the bicycle was the common mode of travel.

But this was in the 1950s when Pune was a laid back little city known for its educational institutions and a favourite place for retired people to settle down. Obviously, no city can remain unchanged through decades and Pune, too, began transforming itself as industries came - first to Pimpri-Chinchwad and later to all parts and in all directions.

The number of motorised vehicles began to grow though these were the times of the planned economy when the waiting period for scooters was about seven years. All this changed rapidly around the 1980s when the country adopted the open market policy and people experienced boom times.

With the growing disposable income, the middle class spurred the growth of manufacturing and became the driving force for making Pune as a destination of industry and commerce. Pune had the feel of a prosperous city with many additional benefits like pleasant climate, proximity to Mumbai and a growing economy.

But as observed by some economists and city planners with foresight, “when cities prosper everything improves like material possession of a large upper and middle class, housing, entertainment, shops and restaurants, education, healthcare and wealth through planned investments in shares and owned property. However, one thing that ironically becomes worse is the condition of urban traffic and transport”.

Failed development

To see the truth of this observation we just have to look at the investments that large and growing cities have made in new, bigger and wider roads, elevated roads and flyovers and massive parking lots in place of greenery and public spaces. Anyone who remembers Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata or Delhi of about 40 years back will admit the deterioration is rapid, extreme and for the worse.

The strange thing is, in spite of all this expensive investment in car-oriented infrastructure, the traffic problem is worse than before. Although Pune hasn’t quite reached this stage yet, we are well on way to ruining our city.

Is there a way out?

Cities in Europe and even in the US have gone along this destructive path for many years and suffered the consequences of allowing the motor car to take control of city planning. Some cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Barcelona have understood the problem better and have turned the old transport theory on its head. They have understood that one needs to count people rather than vehicles.

The purpose of transport is to move people from their homes to offices, shops, places of entertainment etc with a minimum negative impact on the city’s environment, health of citizens and its natural and built heritage.

Sustainable transport

The best way to do this is to move as many people as possible by foot, bicycle or public transport. For short distances, walking is the best mode, provided the quality of footpaths is good and safe. For distances from 3 to 7 kilometres, bicycle is a great mode. Cycling 20 to 25 minutes each day can add 5 to 7 years to your life. Additionally, it does not pollute or use expensive fossil fuel, needs very little space for parking and can be used by the rich, poor, men, women or children and by young as well as the not so young.

However, the prerequisite is safe and convenient cycle tracks and special bicycle-only paths. As for public transport, it has many benefits from a reduction in pollution, savings in the cost of fuel, safety and savings in expensive infrastructure like road widening and flyovers. To carry 4,500 people, we need 100 buses or 3,000 cars. A city with excellent public transport can also be safer for walking and cycling.

All of this constitutes “sustainable transport” which means great facilities for walking, cycling and public transport and a strong thrust on dis-incentives on the use of personal vehicles.

Most of the cities that have adopted this goal have succeeded in improving the condition of traffic vastly. In contrast, cities that have persisted in following the old, outdated and unsustainable options are seeing a steady decline in the quality of traffic and livability standards.

I am optimistic that Pune will show the wisdom to choose the sustainable option which is also much less expensive to implement and is in keeping with the needs of our times.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:17 IST