Pune on my mind: Tap power of youth for national development, says Nalinee Suryawanshi

Nalinee Suryawanshi, recipient, Sristi-Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Award, 2019

Scientific research proves that young minds have the highest ability to take risks and carry out work in a short duration. Harvesting of young energy is a must for the development of the nation through invention and innovation in science and technology

India is a young nation with 356 million young people which constitutes the highest youth population in any country in the world.

In the past, development of science and technology was limited to higher education (PhD), but nowadays there’s high interest among undergraduate and even school students.

The government has started efforts for the development of science and technology by implementing various schemes at schools and colleges. In the past, the youth was more approachable to accepting a job in foreign companies; but nowadays, the scenario has changed and the youth is taking initiatives to pursue careers in fundamental science, applied science, engineering and looking forward to a future as entrepreneur and technology developer to improve the quality of life of the common man.

The Indian government has started involving the youth in research by paying a good amount through fellowships for the pursuit of higher education and has also opened up incubation and innovation centres where the youth can start to implement ideas for development of nation.

Institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories, universities, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) are playing an important role in shaping the career of youth in science and technology.

Science, technology and innovation are measured in terms of research publications, patents, research funding and economic growth of the country.

Although India has significantly improved its status in science and technology specifically in IT products, it is still a small player on the global scale. Most of the high-cost technologies are directly imported from Russia, China, Japan, Germany and the US. This shows the technological dependency on other countries. This is the right time to ignite the mind of the youth to improve the scientific and technological status of India by 2030.

Children are the future youth and thus it is necessary to orient the direction of school students towards science and technology. Our education system leans heavily towards learning the fundamentals, but is lacking somewhere in hands-on science experimentation, development of scientific solutions for society.

Moreover, close to 50 per cent of the youth population is women, and as per surveys, young Indian women are facing societal responsibilities, including marriage, pregnancy and child development. Consequently, a very low number (14%) is involved in the development of science and technology.

To increase the involvement of youth in research and technology, government policies must change to achieve sustainable science and technological development. Considering that “youth are the backbone of nation”, India has a huge opportunity to excel in science and technology.

(Nalinee Suryawanshi is a research student of CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune)

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 15:03 IST