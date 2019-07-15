Pune on my mind: Punekar loves his theatre, says Mohini Khot

When I was a little girl growing up in Delhi I heard a joke about Punekars and Delhiites. Apparently, if a Delhiite got a Diwali bonus he would live it up by going out to see the latest movie and then splurging at a fancy restaurant. However, if a Punekar got the same bonus, he would go to the theatre and, while walking there, would buy the Diwali issues of all his favourite magazines.

Maybe the Punekar sounds a bit timid or lacklustre in the joke. Maybe he doesn’t live life large like the Delhiite. But the joke highlights the intellectual inclination that is basic to a Punekar. He values education. No wonder Pune is such an educational hub, attracting students from all over the country and from abroad too. He loves reading. What a pity then (and how ironic) that we have been steadily losing our wonderful bookshops. But there’s economics involved there and new ways of browsing for books. I’m sure Punekars are still buying books. The only difference is that they now buy online and perhaps use devices for reading rather than physical books.

The Punekar loves his theatre, preferably something innovative, path-breaking, even controversial. A play that is stimulating enough to charge his conversation and thoughts for the next several days is exactly what he loves. Marathi theatre has always been very popular and has kept pace with the times, perhaps even a stride ahead of the times, in terms of both content and technique.

Even now, in the age of Hollywood, Bollywood and Netflix, theatre continues to draw audiences in Pune. Of course, Marathi reigns supreme: that’s only natural. But we do get the occasional English or Hindi play too.

Other than the time honoured venues for Marathi theatre like Bal Gandharv Rangmandir, Yashwantrao Chavan Sabhagruh, Tilak Smarak and Bharat Natya Mandir, there are small theatre spaces too. Nehru Memorial Hall in Camp and the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium on Ghole road are known for their staging of English plays. Sudarshan is the epitome of the experimental theatre space. Largely associated with Marathi drama, it does nevertheless, every now and then, offer drama in other languages too.

I was lucky enough to be able to see an adaptation of Lorca’s ‘House of Bernarda Alba’ by Mahesh Dattani in Haryanvi (of all languages!) there last year. What a play! But, also, what an amazing adaptation to the Indian rural context with a marvellously creative use of the stage and brilliant use of the simplest sets and props! With experiences like these I don’t need to yearn for the theatre season of Delhi and Mumbai!

In the last decade or more Pune has become far more cosmopolitan with its continued influx of young people from all states, several Asian and African countries and some Europeans too. Some of the new creative spaces cater to this more cosmopolitan section of society. The open mic has become fairly ubiquitous and is seen regularly in discussion forums. The citizens of Pune have shown that aesthetics and the fine arts are important to them. Talks, demonstrations, performances and exhibitions draw substantial audiences.

One of the young spaces devoted to literature and culture that I am honoured to be associated with is Gyaan Adab in Kalyaninagar. Gyaan Adab regularly conducts book discussions and talks, stages plays, dance performances and music concerts. We are entirely democratic and open to all hues of discussion. At Gyaan Adab, we have offered opportunities to debut artists, poets, playwrights and musicians. Fusion has been encouraged: simultaneous synchronic painting and music, poetry and dance has been very much appreciated. We had the privilege of Sanjana Kapoor visiting us.

Imagine how my cup ran over when she described Gyaan Adab as “the Prithvi of Pune”! It has been rewarding to watch debut artists mature and flower with the opportunity they receive here. It has been wonderful to find how many people there are who truly want to read and learn about literature. They come from all walks of life, from every far-flung corner of the city, young and old. What binds them is their eagerness and enthusiasm to know more.

It is no accident that India’s premier film institute is located in Pune, or that we have an active theatre scene. These are essential to the Punekar’s sense of completion.

My earliest memories of Pune

Pune in the 60s was a charming, if sleepy, small town. It was quiet and unspoilt, known as a pensioner’s paradise. Blessed with an excellent climate because of its position between hills, it was uncrowded and had more two-wheelers than cars. In the one week I spent here, I was able to see two plays, attend a private classical music concert in the residence of Hirabai Badodekar, browse in Manney’s, international and popular bookshops and catch a fashion show! I loved it more than any hill station and swore I would live here some day!

State of Pune today

One of the fastest growing cities in Asia now, Pune is overcrowded and sadly losing its essential green spaces due to negligence and the short-sightedness of its governing bodies. It is still a culture hub and venues are happily proliferating, but the aesthetics of the city have to brave the dirt and pollution that is the ground reality of Pune today.

One change I want to see

It is high time the citizens of Pune took the reins of the city into their own hands by becoming pro-active members of neighbourhood associations. We must participate in our own governance rather than let our elected representatives ruin our beloved city in the name of development. Lovers of the arts must come forward to offer patronage to promising artists and platforms to keep the Punekar’s passion for the arts alive and well.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 14:37 IST