Pune police acts against 128 kiosks for selling tobacco products near schools

Jul 31, 2019

The Pune police crime branch took action against 128 kiosks, found selling cigarettes and tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institutions, in a drive that started on Monday.

The vendors were fined Rs 200 each.

“We took action suo moto. We discussed yesterday (Monday) and conducted the raids. Such raids will be conducted in the future as well,’ said Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of Pune police, crime branch.

On Monday, of all the actions, three were from zone-1, 30 from zone-2, 12 from zone-3, 29 from zone-4 and 18 from Zone-5 of Pune police crime branch. The east and western divisions of the anti-extortion cell conducted 36 actions in total. Of the 36, 30 were conducted by the eastern division while six were conducted by the western division of anti-extortion cell. On Tuesday, similar action was taken at 115 more kiosks in the city.

The actions were taken under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. The fine for retailing cigarette and tobacco products within 100 metre of an educational institution invites a fine of Rs 200.

Around six months ago, similar action was taken by the former deputy commissioner of police of crime, Pune. DCP Bachchan Singh took over from the former DCP on July 20.

