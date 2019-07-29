Pune police apprehended minor for killing father

pune

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:53 IST

A minor boy has been apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday, for the murder of his father at their residence in Bhosari.

Assistant police inspector (API) Balasaheb Shinde of Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case, said, “The two would often get into fights. Yesterday (on Saturday) their argument turned violent and the boy killed his father.”

The deceased used to work as a driver on a contract basis for private employers. He would often come home drunk and physically and verbally abuse the boy’s mother as well as him. The minor recently passed the Class 10 board examination, while his mother works as a domestic help, according to the police.

The boy allegedly took the body of his father on a motorbike to Havaldar vasahat in Moshi and dumped it there. The motorbike belonged to the minor and the police are in the process of recovering it from his possession.

Police also suspect an accomplice in the case.

“We let the family perform the last rites of the victim before apprehending the boy. We are investigating to find out who else was involved,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Kunte of Bhosari MIDC police station.

The teenager was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri for a medical check-up. He was produced in the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to the observation home.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by the landlord of the house where the family lives.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station against the boy.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:52 IST