Pune police arrest externed criminal for threatening woman

The crime branch unit II officials have arrested an externed criminal who was found threatening a woman in Kothrud.

The accused, identified as Sameer Ashok Dhokale (26), is a resident of Sutardhara slums in Kothrud. He was externed from the city and rural limits by the police for a time span of one year beginning January.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused threatened a woman to such an extent that she allegedly tried to commit suicide. The woman’s family approached the police and informed them about the incident.

Following the complaint, the police launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused. The police arrested him in Sutardhara.

According to the police, Dhokale has cases like attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other cases lodged against him at different police stations.

The crime branch team was guided by the additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shirish Sardeshpande and assistant commissioner of police (crime) Sameer Shaikh.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 16:53 IST