Pune police arrest three on 11 counts of vehicle theft, robbery

The Wanowrie police arrested three men who stole vehicles and committed robberies with the stolen vehicles. The arrest of the three brought 11 cases to light, according to Suhas Bawche, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

The three were identified as Omkar Vinod Masal alias Harshad Saleem Shaikh, 20, a resident of Kopalepadal area of Hadapsar; Kiran laias Joy Emanuel Ruptakke, 21, a resident of Kalepadal Firasta area of Hadapsar and Swapnil Nagnath Bodhale, 19, a resident of Kalepada area of Hadapsar.

The three were found near a women's hostel close to a private college in Handewadi.The police have recovered stolen goods like mobile phones, Mercedes-Benz car logos, and cash worth ₹5,87,000 from the three.

"They stole the vehicles for fun and then, they used these vehicles to commit house break-ins and thefts," said DP Bawche.

When they were caught, the three were found in possession of a Yamaha Fazer motorbike which, upon investigation, was found to have been stolen.

“We are hopeful that their arrest will bring to light more cases,” said DCP Bawche.

The 11 cases against them are recorded at various police stations including Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Market Yard, Khadak, Shikrapur and Jamkhed. The cases include that of vehicle theft, house break-in and theft, robbery among others. Masal is also an accused in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt in Wanowrie.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 16:38 IST