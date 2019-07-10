Pune police arrest two for sexually harassing four women

The Pimpri Chinchwad police booked three men and a minor boy on Monday for sexual harassment.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Mane, Rohan, Nikhil Adag and a minor boy according to the police. Adag and the minor boy have been apprehended by the police on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victims, a 45-year-old woman was walking home with another woman and her two minor daughters at 9am on Sunday after using an open area in Bhosari for defecation. The accused followed the women, while they were returning and started whistling and asked the young girls to leave with them. The threatened to kill the with a sickle if they refused to leave with them. Once home, the father of the girls asked the men to leave.

"They got into an altercation and the four started throwing stones at him. A few stones hit his head," said police sub inspector Sarvade.

A case under Sections 354, 337, 427, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bhosari police station against the four.

