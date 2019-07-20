Pune police begin crackdown on crime syndicates in industrial region

Representatives from areas in the industrial belt of Pune district have urged the need to control organised syndicate crime in the area.

These include industrial areas like Chakan, Bhosari, Talegaon, Ranjangaon, Baramati and Shikrapur in Pune district.

The issue came to light when representatives from 15 German firms led by Jurgen Morhard, consul general of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mumbai, on July 15 met district collector Naval Kishore Ram and Pune rural superintendent of police Sandip Patil and discussed their problems with the district administration.

Among the issues, the German firms raised were the potholes, law and order, and traffic management and others.

RK Padmanabhan, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, and Sandip Patil, rural superintendent of police, have claimed to have taken strong measures against crime syndicates and crime groups harassing industrial representatives.

Chakan comes under the jurisdiction of commissionerate of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. And some parts of the industrial area come under rural police Pune.

RK Padmanabhan, police commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The newly established industrial relation cell of the commissionerate has taken strong action against the crime syndicates including Mathadi workers who were found harassing the industrialists.”

“A dedicated team of police officials have been assigned to sort out their problems of the industries in Chakan,” Padmanabhan said.

“A special 14-member team which has been named by the industrial relation cell headed by me has been made to cater to all industry-related crime. We will address each case of crime to avoid any further escalation,” he added.

Sandip Patil, rural superintendent of police, said, “As far as the industrial area at Ranjangaon, Baramati and Shikrapur are concerned, we take bi-monthly meetings of the company representatives and all their issues are discussed.”

“Wherever we have received complaints related to transgressions by Mathadi workers, we have taken strict action against them,” said Patil.

“Similarly, we have informed the company representatives to take up their harassment issues directly with SP rank officer. It is usually seen that lower rank officers don’t take such complaints seriously,” he added.

Naval Kishore Ram said, “It was the first meeting in this year with the German company representatives and more meetings will be held so that all their issues are addressed by the administration.”

“All the necessary steps of safety and security of the industrial areas have been taken and directions have been issued,” he added.

German consul general Juergen Morhard during his last visit in Oct 2018 had demanded that the police must get rid of the organised crime syndicates operating in Chakan industrial

belt. The foreign companies’ delegation had also escalated the matter to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He had said that Bhosari, Talegaon, Chakan and Pimpri area was under the grip of the industrial mafia which allegedly threatened the company management for lucrative contracts, recruitment and others.

The chief minister’s office had directed the home secretary to take up the matter with the concerned police commissionerate and come up with a strong action plan.

Mafia groups in Chakan will be dealt with sternly: PCMC Police Chief R K Padmanbhan

Tell us about the work done by PCMC police industrial relations cell?

We have given instructions to officials of the industrial relations cell to take strict action against the culprits engaged in threatening companies in Chakan. The team consists of 14 dedicated staff and is headed by me. We held a meeting with the representatives of different companies (on Wednesday) where they told us about the problems faced by them. We will not reveal the identities of those who have approached us.

What is the lucrative area for crime groups in Chakan?

The groups are particularly interested in labour supply, scrap, housekeeping, stationary, mathadi (manual labour) and other areas. Anonymous complaints regarding individuals will be investigated and acted upon. Besides, background and verification checks will be carried out to find out more about those who are engaged in issuing the threats. However, my instructions to the team are to take strict action at the earliest.

How will you go about the crackdown?

The companies can directly get in touch with me or with the officials of the industrial relation cell. The team has been instructed to give a daily briefing to me and minute details are being collected so that industries don’t face problem in the future.

