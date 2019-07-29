Pune police book 63 for gambling

pune

The crime branch of Pune police has booked 63 persons in different cases related to gambling operations in Khadki.

Additional Commissioner ( Crime ) Ashok Morale said, “A massive operation has been undertaken against organized crime syndicate of gamblers and 63 persons have been booked.”

“They have booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act and will be arrested soon,” said Morale.

“The crime branch is taking action against those engaged in illegal activities from the last few months and action will continue in future also,” he said.

